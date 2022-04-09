2022 Masters Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Tiger Woods Score, Golf Scores in Augusta National Round 3 Today

AUGUSTA, GA. – As leaders prepare to engage in the Augusta National curriculum in an effort to position themselves for the green jacket on Sunday at the 2022 Masters, the cool breeze and whirlwinds create a unique atmosphere on the moving day. Scottie Scheffler is under 36-hole Leader 8, five of the other 10 shots being clear, starting with their third round.

Scheffler controlled the match with 67 runs on Friday, the lowest round of the week. The world’s No. 1 golfer can put together a tremendous book about an amazing three-month extension that gets him attention. Justin Thomas started the 3rd round by joining the team in T2 with two birds through his first four holes – in the fire – finishing round 2. Many key champions like Dustin Johnson, Colin Morikawa, Hidegi Matsuyama are still on the hunt, and they have the potential to chase the big lead.

Will Scheffler finish it from here and capture his first big championship with a green jacket? This is a big question, and with so many stars lurking in the shadows, it creates a compelling weekend of competition in one of the best and most important places in the game.

