2022 Masters Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Tiger Woods Score, Golf Scores in the Augusta National Round 4 Today

AUGUSTA, GA. – The 2022 Masters are coming up on Sunday, and a sterling round by Rory McIlroy replaces the Augusta National head while 36- and 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler is at the top. McIlroy matched the best Sunday round in Masters history, scoring 8 for the 64-year-old to stand as clubhouse leader and see Scheffler remain strong in the final few holes.

The winner receives $ 2.7 million and an elusive green jacket, but also hopes that Scheffler will become the No. 1 golfer in the world by playing every week. According to Tiger Woods, a brave and impressive effort in the first two days led the five-time Masters winner to the cut for the 22nd consecutive match at Augusta National. However, Tiger followed it up with the worst round of his career, 6-over 78, and Sunday’s 156 runs over the weekend matched that effort.

