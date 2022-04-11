2022 Masters: Scotty Scheffler’s Cool Head ignites historic hot streak

AUGUSTA, GA. – Most Masters Champions slip off their green jackets and start crying. Scotty Scheffler cried when he woke up Sunday morning before the final round began.

Scheffler, who has now won four of his last six golf tournaments and earned $ 9 million in the last 57 days, won the 2022 Masters by three strokes against Rory McIlroy after shooting the Under-10s in one week at the age of 71. Of course, there were stand-alone scenes on Sunday. He number. Chip made a ridiculous bird in the 3rd. He number. 9, no. 14 and no. He also caught birds in 15 places. But it was his presence – he refused to hurry even though the matches were a little enjoyable – and the long, slow Texas Augusta National Fairways stand alone above all else.

Scheffler is a mega genius. As 2022 approaches in the singles match against then world No. 1 John Rahm in the 2021 Ryder Cup, every imaginable figure points out that he wins quickly and often wins. But then again, when you’ve 70 on the PGA Tour to start your career, you really need to go out and win.

Scheffler did it in clusters starting in mid-February. He chose the Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies match play as part of a tough run in the march towards this 86th Masters. He was amazed at how quickly he rose to the No. 1 ranking in the world than us.

As he told the Augusta National on Sunday evening, “I always wanted to be out here, I never expected that.” I never expected to sit where I am now. You know, you would never expect things to come to you in this life. Do what you can and move on from there after you have handled it with your hands. .

“I never thought I was very good at the game of golf, so I practiced constantly and worked hard, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

In fact, Scheffler has always been good at the game of golf. You will not win the US Junior Amateur Tournament and feature in the Walker Cup squad unless your skills are ranked.

But there are too many juniors to come to the press center stage in Augusta on Sunday evening. What sets Sheffler apart is his equal behavior, which was a struggle in high school and college. What he described on Sunday evening was amazing.

For Scheffler it could have been misguided early Sunday. Cameron Smith, who is always dangerous, played the final pair with Scheffler when he adjusted the first two holes and Purdy pulled both into the 36- and 54-hole leader’s one stroke.

Of course Scheffler must have thought briefly about what he said to his wife Meredith several hours ago. While trying to alleviate the stress caused by having a Masters lead on Sunday, they fell asleep watching “The Office” on Saturday evening.

In the morning, the pressure overwhelmed him.

“This morning was a completely different story,” Scheffler said. “I cried like a baby this morning. I was so depressed. I did not know what to do. I was just saying to Meredith, ‘I think I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready for this. I do not know if I’m ready for this kind of thing.’ And I felt more. ”

Scheffler’s emotions are reminiscent of those described by Shane Lori during the 2019 Open Championships at the Royal Portrait.

After winning Claret Jack, Lori said, “I think I woke up this morning.

Scheffler used different words on Sunday, but the context was the same.

“I think [I felt that way] Because it’s masters, “Scheffler said.” I dreamed I would get the chance to play in this golf tournament. I cried when I first received the invitation in the email. We had the good fortune to play in college here and I love this place. I love this golf course.

“If you’ve going to pick a golf match to win, it’s the one I want to win. You do not know how many chances you have. , I do not know if you will get better opportunities than that. You do not want to waste them. ”

Scheffler did not waste it. Number from where he was incredible because Smith did the bogey. Entered at 3, and at no time throughout the day did anyone come within two strokes of his presence.

“After that [birdie and pars at Nos. 4 and 5] I just started the journey, “said Scheffler.

With McIlroy set a heroic record of 64 In front of him – the round of the day And Competition by three strokes – Scheffler placed the clinic winning the master’s in the second nine. This week he leans over to Katie Ted Scott, who won two of these in Papa Watson’s bag, while playing clean, brilliant golf that belies his age (25) and experience (played 10 majors).

Scheffler then finished 18th, hitting two in the green, and won six sixes outright. Incredibly, he missed 7-foot and 5-foot, so he used four of them before beating the Masters and finally pouring 3-foot into the cup.

He said it was the first time in his life that he had moved his mind to the reality that he was going to come back to this match. It showed.

When he finally won the match, Scheffler raised his fists and cheered the hosts on for four straight days and 72 holes throughout.

But he did not cry.

Tears had already flown that morning at the rental house that Schefflers was sharing with Sam Burns and his wife Caroline. When Scheffler struggled to cope with the enormous task of escaping from Smith, McIlroy and the rest of the world – in a curriculum that had incinerated even more great talent in Sunday’s history – he said his wife’s words. An ointment.

With big Texans never appearing too much or too little on the golf course, they couldn’t even handle the idea of ​​what the day could hold.

That is the magic of the Augusta National. You think you have its keys; Then, they add another lock. This is magical. Indicates that it will be more than the sum of its parts.

Think about it: The world’s No. 1 player, who beat everyone he saw for two consecutive months, was scared to drive Magnolia Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Fear of failure is a unique human condition. One might say that this is a feature, not an error. We do not want to abandon those who believe in us. We do not want the world to remember what we cannot do.

However, the fear of success is very scary. When you fear success, one of the things you really fear is seeing yourself in despair (“Wait, That Boy? “) Or the fact of your success has not fulfilled your soul.

Scheffler seems to have been humble enough to handle the former, but his wife had to advise him about the latter.

“My identity is not a golf score,” Scheffler said. “As Meredith told me this morning, ‘If you win this golf match today, if you lose 10 shots in this golf match, if you do not win another golf match … I’m still going to love you, you’re still going to be the same person, Jesus loves you, Nothing has changed.I am trying to glorify God, that is why I am here, that is why I am in office.

“Meredith always prays for peace because I want to feel peace and fun on the golf course and her presence. So, that’s her prayer every day. That’s my prayer, I felt it today. Peace.”

The self-described high school and college hothead is now one of the quietest players on the PGA Tour. At least on the golf course. His belief clearly affects his identity and prevents him from buying the lie that golf competition is a life or death event.

There are questions, however. They always are – about our professions, our parents and our performance as human beings.

Incidentally, after winning the CJ Cup, the words that McLroy said from last fall apply here. After that success, he said, “I felt it was enough to be myself.”

For Scheffler, “being me” with or without a green jacket was enough. Meredith recalled Sunday morning that life is bigger than golf. But as the afternoon turned to evening, he too felt the green jacket slip across his body and smile in astonishment. Scotty Scheffler, golfer That was enough. At least for this week.

“I mean, it’s Augusta National,” Scheffler said. “It’s so cool. It’s so much fun to play. I can not believe I can come back for the rest of my life and enjoy this golf course.”