2022 MLB Opening Day Marks: Live announcements as the baseball season begins with the Yankees-Red Sox, and more

The 2022 Major League Baseball officially kicked off Thursday at 2:20 p.m. Then the Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks threw the first pitch against the Brewers. Thanks to a partial schedule and two postponements, there were only seven games, which was less than half of the 14-team league.
On Friday, the schedule is a little stronger with 12 games. The Cubs-Brewers match was postponed due to inclement weather. Check out the Friday scoreboard:
MLB Opening Day Schedule, Marks
- Live: Red Sox in the Yankees (Game tracker)
- Live: White socks on the Tigers (Game tracker)
- Athletics in Phyllis, 3:05 pm ET (Game tracker)
- Orioles At Race, 3:10 pm ET (Game tracker)
- Dodgers in the Rockies, 4:10 pm ET (Game tracker)
- Marines in the Twins, 4:10 p.m. ET (Game tracker)
- Marlins at Giants, 4:35 pm ET (Game tracker)
- Meeting at Nationals, 7:05 pm ET (Game tracker)
- Rangers at Blue Jays, 7:07 pm ET (Game tracker)
- Reds at Braves, 7:20 pm ET (Game tracker)
- Astros in Angels, 9:38 pm ET (Game tracker)
- Patress at Diamondbox, 9:40 pm ET (Game tracker)
CBS Sports provides all-day running news, tips and scores. Stay tuned for all the latest news from Day 2 of the MLB Regular Season.