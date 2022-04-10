Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Belts are getting married in a star-studded wedding

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Belts An off-the-hook pulled out all the stops for the wedding, and plenty of celebrities were there to watch.

Son David And Victoria Beckham I strolled down the aisle at the family estate in Palm Beach on Saturday night, and the man who was not there?

This bash can cost $ 4 million and up.

In honor of Nicola’s Jewish roots, they built their knowledge under the Suppa, adorned with flowers. BTW … David’s maternal villages are also Jewish. After they vowed, they broke a napkin glass … another Jewish tradition.

As for the best men … he chose the Brooklyn brothers Romeo And Cruise. Nicola’s sister, Harbor She was a bride.

Beckham set up a gigantic white tent in their meadow with a spectacular sea view.

Dinner was served by a renowned chef Theory Isambert … he was president Bill Clinton‘S cook can not be so contemptible.

We are not sure … but it looks like Snoop Dog The reception may have been done by a DJ. He told The Mirror, “Brooklyn’s wedding will be a great thing. My gift to him and his wife is that on their big day I will come down and do a set for them.” See also The United States has banned Putin's daughters and several Russian banks

Nicola, who appears in “Transformers: Age of Extinction”, did not just take Brooklyn’s name … he has a tattoo on his back!

The couple recently Found the buyer For their Beverly Hills mansion, they are said to have been shopping for a very simple residence on the West Coast and a home in Miami.