Congress says Washington commanders, Don Snyder, may have been involved in illegal financial behavior

Controversy has arisen following that Washington commanders And owner Dan Snyder said over the past few seasons, now, the pressure may be mounting. Two weeks ago, Pre-office game It was reported that the commanders may have used “two books” that provided financial information and records that provided different accounts of the owner’s financial situation. Now, evidence supporting the claim has come to light.

According to the 20 page letter Sent from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to the Federal Trade Commission, Snyder and Commanders. This includes commanders withholding more than $ 5 million in refundable deposits from season ticket holders. The letter also said that Washington had hidden money to be shared among NFL owners.

Jason Friedman, who has served as vice president of sales and customer service for commanders for 24 years, made the allegations. Friedman is said to have given an account to the group lined up with an earlier report from Front Office Sports, which has “two sets of books” in the owner, one of which includes low ticket revenue. These are said to have been maintained by former CFO Stephen Choi and another employee.

The letter alleges that Washington improperly demanded revenue from events such as the Navy-Notre Dame College football game and the Kenny Chesney concert at FedExfield. Friedman told the team that over $ 162K had been “improperly processed” from Navy-Notre Dame Game from Commanders NFL game tickets. The money for those events will not be part of the NFL’s package, and the money available through this system is known locally as “juice”. Ticket revenue is to be shared among 32 NFL groups, with 40% being deposited in the attendance group funds.

Washington has provided documentation to the Friedman team for certain seats that are subject to security deposits being withheld from customers who have purchased season tickets. The commanders have previously denied that there was any financial malpractice.

“The committee categorically rejects any suggestion of any financial misconduct at any time,” the commanders said in a statement on March 31. Per Washington Post. “We adhere to strict internal processes that comply with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a world-renowned independent audit firm, and are subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate with the team’s work.”

On Tuesday, an NFL spokesman issued a statement NFL Media Regarding the allegations in the letter.

“We continue to collaborate with the Oversight Committee and provide more than 210,000 pages of documentation.

ESPN John Gaim One of the signatories of the letter spoke to the representative Raja Krishnamurthy (D-Ill.). He said, “When you look at the indictment, it reads like the description of some of The Godfather’s organizations, not the NFL football team. It really helps to color the culture and impunity and testimony described by other witnesses. Serious malfunction.”

The team sent a letter to the FTC to provide the necessary information and documents to determine if the commanders had violated the laws enforced by the FTC. According to Friedman’s testimony, Snyder and Washington may be in hot water.