Kanye West’s house next to Kims on Ice, he has no evidence to go inside

Kanye West Thinks a second about changing or takes a long time to determine exactly what to do with the property he next bought Kim KardashianS Hidden Hills Estate.

You will remember, yes Bought a modest cradle In December, when he and Kim left, he wanted to be close with his children Their divorce And their future as fellow parents. Truth be told, by the time he bought the house, he was trying to reconcile with Kim.

We searched the building records for the Hidden Mountains and found no construction permit in Kanye. He planned to demolish the house, which required several tons of work. But he or his construction crew had no evidence to get permission to work on the property.

Of course, Kanye already Deep in updates He is at a beach house in Malibu Paid nearly $ 60 million It’s not like Kanye is not involved in home renovations. Now Kanye is working on projects with an architect who has not submitted them to the city, but neighbors tell us they have not seen any action at home.

Kanye liked the fixer-up because it was a stone's throw from the family home Kanye built. Buying it together In 2014. As we said, Kim Bought the house from him For $ 23 million, he wanted another house to be close to the children. The truth is … Malibu is not that far away, so taking the kids back and forth from Malibu to the hidden mountains would not be a hassle.