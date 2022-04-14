Kelly Risso pays tribute to Gilbert Godfried through his ‘special friendship’ with the late Bob Socket

NewYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Risso pays Tribute to Gilbert Godfried following the news of his death on Tuesday.

Of Bob Sockett The widow sent love to Godfrey’s family and highlighted the “special friendship” shared by the two comedians.

“Bob loved Gilbert so much and they had a special friendship,” he tweeted. “Like he did with everyone in this photo.”

Rizo uploaded a screen shot from Instagram featuring Chazette, Godfrey, Jeff Rose and the late Norm McDonald. The screen shot came from Godfrey’s official Instagram, which he shared in 2020.

Comedian Gilbert Godfrey has died at the age of 67

“I sent my love to my wonderful friend Jeff as Gilbert’s loss left him in agony,” she continued.

“I remember Tara’s wonderful and strong wife now. Great love and support for her family.”

Both Saget and Gottfried Died in 2022. They had a long history in personal life and in the world of comedy. In August, Godfrey visited the gadget while filming his podcast episode “Pop Sockets Here for You”.

Who is Kelly Risso, the wife of Bob Sajjet?

After Sockett’s death in January, Godfrey took to Instagram to remember the comedian.

“I’m still shocked. I talked to Bob a few days ago,” he wrote with a picture of the two. “We were on the phone laughing at each other as usual. RIP to friend, comedian & co-star Bob Socket.”

Godfrey The show is one of the most recognizable voices in the business Died after a long illness. He is 67 years old.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Godfrey after a long illness. Gilbert is a great voice in comedy and a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the actor and comedian’s verified Twitter account was shared in a statement on Tuesday.

“Although today is a sad day for us, keep smiling as loud as you can for Gilbert’s honor. Love the Godfrey family,” the statement concluded.

The Respected artist He died of persistent ventricular tachycardia after 2:30 pm on Tuesday due to myotonic dystrophy type II, his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Swartz told Fox News Digital.

Julius Young of Fox News contributed to this report.