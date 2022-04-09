Recent Russia-Ukraine war news: live announcements

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

Recent: At least 50 people have been killed in a missile attack on a train station in Kramatorsk, In eastern Ukraine, the exodus from the south and east of the country picked up speed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Kramatorsk strike “another war crime in Russia” and promised to hold the perpetrators accountable.

More than 6,600 people fled through humanitarian corridors from places in the south and east on Friday, the highest number this week, according to Kyiv. According to Washington, Russia has sent thousands more troops to eastern Ukraine, suggesting that fighting there could intensify.

Fight: Russian forces continue to carry out sporadic attacks On public targets in several Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors conducted the investigation Extensive testimony from victims The Russian should be investigated War crimes.

Weapons: Ukraine uses such weapons Javelin anti-tank missiles And Switchplate “Comicase” drones, Offered by the United States and other allies. Used by Russia Array of weapons Against Ukraine, some of them have attracted the attention and concern of analysts.

In Russia: Putin has blocked the flow of information into Russia War is not even called war. The last The Independent Newsletter in Russia has suspended its operations.

Photos: Post photographers have been on the field since the beginning of the war

How you can help: Here are ways that those in the United States can do Help support the Ukrainian people As well as What people around the world have donated.

