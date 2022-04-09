Samsung S22 Ultra: Tips and Tricks

We have been using the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for the last one month and have been shocked by the performance of the phone. It all started with the look for us – a sleek new design with integrated S-Pen and slim camera units – however, extending battery life throughout the day and beyond the next-generation chipset.

The more we use the phone, the more compliments we get for the simple tools that take the user experience to the next level. Things we love about every smartphone! Below we outline our favorite Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tips and tricks on what it means to use the S-Pen as a remote camera shutter button or edit RAW images on the latter product. Let’s check them out!

S-Pen

Sign the text

This is not to say really, but the S-Pen is the best tool included in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra this year. While this may have pronounced the end to our beloved note (at least as far as we know), the fact that it is so neatly implemented in the Galaxy S22 Ultra gives us even more reason to pull out the pen and use it every time we get it. .

Outside of obvious utility events such as signing digital documents, the S-Pen shines handwriting-text. Within S-Pen settings you can change ‘S-Pen-to-text’ which allows you to write directly to browsers like Chrome without having to type anything. On top of this, if the space in the search bar is too narrow, you can expand the sidebar menu to add a unique handwriting function to specify things while traveling.

If you draw shapes with the S-Pen but can’t get the right shape, just hold down the pen when you’re done and the phone will automatically draw the correct shape. The handwriting experience with the S-Pen may not be easy, but the features are beyond handwriting and note writing. We haven’t talked about gestures yet!

Gesture control

Gesture controls are our favorite feature on the S-Pen. Since integrating the pen into the Samsung device, they have expanded the capabilities, encouraging users to tap into every opportunity available to them. You might think “What’s better than writing?” Well, take a look at some of the best S-Pen gestures below.

To open the camera and use the S-Pen as a remote shutter, you can click and hold the button.

If you move the pen clockwise or counterclockwise, it will zoom in and out of the camera.

Double-click the button and it will open the selfie camera.

You can gesture the S-Pen left and right to change the images in your gallery and change the songs on Spotify.

To adjust the volume, swipe up or down.

While handwriting with an S-Pen may be your first thought, there are many other ways to use this trick bit kit when using cameras. Speaking of which, there are a lot of tips and tricks integrated in the camera software, so let’s take a look at them.

Photo tool

Nightgraphy

Nightgraphy is a new feature in the Samsung Galaxy S22 range that utilizes high-end camera hardware. If you want to get better pictures from the smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108MP main sensor (1-inch) allows the phone to take in more light than most smartphones on the market. It translates to exceptional low-light photography and with its ‘nitography’ capability, Samsung makes things easier for the user by accessing the camera app.

Here, you can snap and let the big sensor and software do the rest. Keep the mobile still, the camera will indicate the countdown timer when opening the shutter and allowing light in before taking a picture. As you can see from the results above, the picture is bright, but sharp with little fog. This is a very simple feature that comes automatically when traveling in low light conditions at night.

Autoframing

With a lot of video conferencing going on, it’s good to know that the camera will generate automated video when conferencing with friends and co-workers. On top of that, whenever someone enters the frame it will monitor the individuals face to face, realizing the need for more space and opening it up. This feature is smart enough to track up to 10 people at once. Finally, if you click on someone’s face, it will focus on them and enlarge to fit the display.

Details developer

In Photo Mode, you will see an icon in the lower right corner of the screen. When you tap it, it enables detail enhancement that sharpens the image while still being subtle. You will really notice the difference in objects with strong textures like plants, small sculptures and paintings.

Once you’ve taken that detailed shot, you can pop up the S-Pen and jump one step further into the Samsung Photo Editor, where you can apply filters to photos and adjust settings including light balance, brightness, exposure, and contrast. , Highlights, Shades, Concentration, Color and Temperature. Most importantly, it is easy to use because you do not have to be an expert photographer in post production to understand what looks beautiful! But you … Samsung has this too.

Raw Pictures

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can take pictures at RAW quality, which allows you to capture more details and more dynamic range from your camera sensor. It results in high cost for editing purposes, ideal for professionals and those who want to experiment and learn professional camera skills and post-production.

To shoot in RAW on Galaxy S22 Ultra; Open the Camera app, go to Pro-Mode, and from there, open Settings and go to Image Format, where you can see the RAW image setting. This opens up the maximum quality from the camera, allowing you to fine-tune photos in the post-production period. Inside the image gallery, RAW images are marked with a ‘RAW’ indicator in the upper right corner so you know what’s ready for transfer. We recommend using Adobe Lightroom here. It is a free app found in the Google Play Store and offers great photo editing on mobile devices.

Object destroyer

Object Eraser should be the post-software or product feature we use the most. From the inside of the camera gallery, open any image, then click ‘Edit’ before finding the three dots in the lower right corner and proceed to object destruction. Using the S-Pen, draw around the object you want to remove, e.g. Click ‘Clear’ around the person, animal, traffic cone, lamppost or other. It also works for shadows and reflections by selecting the appropriate button and highlighting it with the S-Pen.

Do you travel and tourists do photobombing in the background of your photo, or is there any debris on the floor? Whatever it is, the eraser will remove it cleanly.

User interface

We have shown you all the features you may not know about the camera and S-Pen of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but what about the user interface? Customization is the goal of the game here, and along with some small (yet simple) features, it creates the ultra experience that goes beyond what you might think a smartphone is capable of and beyond. Let’s look at them.

Customization

First and foremost is customization, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most customizable smartphones on the market. You can customize almost everything here, from color themes to personalized contact videos (yes, videos) and emojis. Here are some customization tips we might like.

Pinch the home screen to change themes, including the color palette that matches your wallpaper.

You can set videos as call background and even use audio as ringtone.

Combine emojis and animate gifs, yes.

The display settings allow you to change the extra brightness to reach that 1750-nit maximum capacity.

Other cool features

Set the timer and it will pop up as a pop-up on the home screen even when you are not using the app, so you can pause it.

The camera indicator will notify you when the light is on, however you can turn the camera off manually for privacy.

You can hide the camera cutout for manually selected applications through the display menu.

The ‘Battery Protect’ system extends battery life to prevent the phone from charging more than 85%.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is just that

We have been using the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for the past one month and we guarantee that the tips and tricks listed above will take your smartphone experience to the next level. Although the Galaxy S22 Ultra experience can be boosted by a powerful chipset, all-day battery life, a 6.8-inch QHD + display and IP68 water-resistance with glass-leading performance, it extends beyond the numbers to a rounded user experience. Are you surprised? “How on earth did it do that” Every day. Check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at the link below, which starts at $ 1849 AUD.

