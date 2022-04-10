Twain Hoskins, Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, collided tragically with a dump truck on the Florida Highway, police say

The Florida Highway Patrol said a dump truck collided with him while he was trying to cross the west lane of Hoskins Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County. The incident was reported after 6.30 am, patrol personnel said.

At the time of the incident he was “walking (on the highway) for unknown reasons”, the patrol said in a news release.

News of Hoskins’ death attracted shocking reports from the league and beyond.

Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Steelers, said: “I’m so saddened by the passing of Twain Hoskins and I miss the words.

“When he came to Pittsburgh he became part of our Steelers family and was one of our hardest workers on the field and in our community,” says the Tomlin report. “Twain was a great teammate, but also a great friend to many. I’m really heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Calabria and his entire family during this difficult time.”

‘I feel like I can be a starter in this league’

Hoskins, backup for last season Now-retired Longtime Steeler Ben Rothlisberger re-signs with Steelers for one year Last month He is preparing to enter his fourth year in the NFL.

“I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I was drafted for that reason,” Hoskins said in January. Steelers.com . “I’m sure I have the talent. I’m not putting it all together yet and I need to do something this season to position myself to play.”

Hoskins rose to prominence in Ohio, where he set OSU and Big Ten conference records as Redshirt sophomores in 2018, including single-season passing yards (4,831), touchdown passes (50) and total attack yards (4,939).

Washington elected Haskin 15th overall selection In the 2019 NFL Draft. Hoskins played 16 games in two seasons for Washington – starting 13 times – before the team Freed him His second season ends in December 2020

Said former Steelers quarterback Ben Rothlisberger Twitter Although he only knew Hoskins for a short time, he knew he was “a young man who never saw a bad day.”

“He came to work every day with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart. I really enjoyed his passion and love for the game and wanted to learn and be the best he could be. His smile and passion for life will never be missed !,” Rothlisberger said. “I repeat like I said in your face, I still want to throw the ball like you,” he added.

‘Totally heartbroken’

Washington commanders, Ohio State and fellow soldiers expressed shock and condolences.

Steelers defender Cameron Hayward Has tweeted that “Twain means so much to so many people.”

“His smile is contagious and a guy you want to be around,” Howard wrote. “We’ll all be shocked to lose him. We’m going to lose him too. We lost you so soon. Fortunately we had a chance to get to know you. RIP DH.”

Ron Rivera, Hoskins’ second head coach in Washington, D.C., said on Saturday he was “completely heartbroken” to hear of his former player’s death.

“Twain was a talented young man and had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said The report says . “This is a very sad time. I honestly lost the words. I know he’s speaking for others in our group that he will miss so much.”

Steelers White Receiver Chase Claypool Recalled Hoskins’ selflessness.

“I spent your last moments with you, and I could not help but think of how selfless you were in those moments. You were only concerned with making sure everyone around you was well, and I could not thank you enough for what I was trying to be.” Has tweeted that

Ryan Day, head coach of Ohio State, a Tweet The university community is “heartbroken.”

“Twain’s loss is beyond tragedy and very difficult to process. To those who knew him intimately, he was more than a great footballer. He had a giant heart, an aging soul and an infectious smile,” Day tweeted.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics issued a statement saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn that Twain Hoskins died on Saturday morning.”

“We remember the entire Hoskins family at this difficult time. Our prayers are with the family and his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives,” the statement said.